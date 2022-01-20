Moldovagaz Forwarded Advance Payment for January Gas to Gazprom - Spinu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Moldovagaz has managed to forward advance payment to Gazprom for imports of gas in January in time, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Thursday.

"Moldovagaz says that it has fully paid the advance payment for January," Spinu wrote on his Telegram channel.