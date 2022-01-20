UrduPoint.com

Moldovagaz Forwarded Advance Payment For January Gas To Gazprom - Spinu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Moldovagaz Forwarded Advance Payment for January Gas to Gazprom - Spinu

Moldovagaz has managed to forward advance payment to Gazprom for imports of gas in January in time, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Moldovagaz has managed to forward advance payment to Gazprom for imports of gas in January in time, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Thursday.

"Moldovagaz says that it has fully paid the advance payment for January," Spinu wrote on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister January Gas

Recent Stories

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals - Treasury

39 seconds ago
 Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belaru ..

Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Scheduled for February 27

41 seconds ago
 Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of RISJA

42 seconds ago
 Rain/Snowfall predicted during weekend: Admin issu ..

Rain/Snowfall predicted during weekend: Admin issues advisory for tourists

44 seconds ago
 China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

45 seconds ago
 Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address M ..

Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address Moscow's Concerns Reciprocally ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.