Moldovagaz Remedies Payment Breach for November Gas Supplies to Gazprom - Russian Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Moldovagaz has corrected a violation of the payment to Gazprom for gas supplies in November, with funds for gas "settled" in Ukraine having been received, the Russian energy giant said on Monday.

"Moldovagaz has corrected a violation of the payment to Gazprom for the current supplies of Russian gas in November.

Gazprom received funds for the gas 'settled' on the territory of Ukraine, intended for consumers in Moldova," the company wrote on telegram.

In this regard, Gazprom has decided not to reduce gas supplies to the Sudzha entry point for further transit to Moldova

Gazprom also reserved the right to reduce or stop gas supplies should Moldova violates their payment.