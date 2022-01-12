Moldovagaz to Ask Gazprom to Postpone Payment Until End of January - Chisinau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Commission for Emergency Situations of Moldova decided that Moldovagaz would ask Russia's Gazprom to defer payment for gas supplies until the end of January, the Moldovan cabinet said on Wednesday.

"The situation on the natural gas market and risks for consumers in Moldova were discussed during a meeting of the Commission for Emergency Situations. Following the meeting, the members of the commission decided that Moldovagaz will initiate a discussion in the Supervisory board of the possibility of extending the deadline for paying bills until the end of January 2022," the cabinet said in a statement.