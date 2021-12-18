UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Administration Official Says Russia Ambassador Must Be Declared Persona Non Grata

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:41 PM

Moldovan Administration Official Says Russia Ambassador Must Be Declared Persona Non Grata

The chairman of the pardoning commission at the Moldovan Presidential Administration, Ion Guzun, suggested Saturday that Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov should be declared persona non grata for having attended an inauguration ceremony of Transnistria's leader

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The chairman of the pardoning commission at the Moldovan Presidential Administration, Ion Guzun, suggested Saturday that Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov should be declared persona non grata for having attended an inauguration ceremony of Transnistria's leader.

The inauguration of the re-elected president of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), Vadim Krasnoselsky, took place on Friday.

"The Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, is persona non grata.

A formal decision is needed," Guzun wrote on Facebook.

The Moldovan authorities said that Chisinau does not recognize the election as legitimate voting.

The region of Transnistria where ethnic Russians and Ukrainians make up more than a half of the total population, was seeking Moldova's exit from the USSR even before it collapsed fearing that Chisinau would become a part of Romania amid growing nationalism. In 1992, the region de facto became a territory out of Chisinau's control after an armed conflict with Moldova.

Related Topics

Election Russia Facebook Chisinau Romania Moldova From

Recent Stories

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks- ..

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks-off at UVAS

40 minutes ago
 Nasir loses in Asian Individual Squash C'ship semi ..

Nasir loses in Asian Individual Squash C'ship semifinals

46 seconds ago
 CTD Punjab arrests 9 suspects, recovers explosives ..

CTD Punjab arrests 9 suspects, recovers explosives

49 seconds ago
 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

15 new COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

50 seconds ago
 Shoaib outplay Aqeel in National Tennis Championsh ..

Shoaib outplay Aqeel in National Tennis Championships semis

53 seconds ago
 Study Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effe ..

Study Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.