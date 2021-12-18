Moldovan Administration Official Says Russia Ambassador Must Be Declared Persona Non Grata

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The chairman of the pardoning commission at the Moldovan Presidential Administration, Ion Guzun, suggested Saturday that Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov should be declared persona non grata for having attended an inauguration ceremony of Transnistria's leader.

The inauguration of the re-elected president of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), Vadim Krasnoselsky, took place on Friday.

"The Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, is persona non grata.

A formal decision is needed," Guzun wrote on Facebook.

The Moldovan authorities said that Chisinau does not recognize the election as legitimate voting.

The region of Transnistria where ethnic Russians and Ukrainians make up more than a half of the total population, was seeking Moldova's exit from the USSR even before it collapsed fearing that Chisinau would become a part of Romania amid growing nationalism. In 1992, the region de facto became a territory out of Chisinau's control after an armed conflict with Moldova.