Moldovan Agriculture Minister Discusses in Ukraine Routes for Grain Transportation to EU

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Moldovan Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea discussed with counterparts from Ukraine and the Baltic countries the planning of logistical routes for the transportation of grain to the EU from Moldova and Ukraine.

Bolea, jointly with officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, visited Ukrainian ports, accompanied by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and food Minister Mykola Solskyi.

"The delegation is inspecting the terminals in the port area and is negotiating with the Ukrainian authorities to facilitate the export of domestic agricultural products and the coordinated transit of agricultural products from Ukraine," the Agrarian Policy Ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia for extremism).

"The purpose of the meeting with the counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia is to discuss the planning of logistical routes for the transportation of grain intended for export to the EU, from Moldova and Ukraine, based on the state of both countries' railroads and their throughput capacity," it said.