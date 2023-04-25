Moldovan Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Over Expulsion of Russian diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Moldovan Ambassador to Russia has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned due to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Chisinau, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Moldova decided to expel a Russian diplomat.

The Russian Embassy in Chisinausaid that the authorities did not explain the reasons for their decision, but this happened after the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who was traveling to the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia for the Friendship of Peoples congress, was denied entry to Moldova on April 17.