UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Ambassador Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry Over Expulsion Of Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Moldovan Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Over Expulsion of Russian diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Moldovan Ambassador to Russia has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned due to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Chisinau, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Moldova decided to expel a Russian diplomat.

The Russian Embassy in Chisinausaid that the authorities did not explain the reasons for their decision, but this happened after the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who was traveling to the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia for the Friendship of Peoples congress, was denied entry to Moldova on April 17.

Related Topics

Russia Chisinau Moldova April Congress

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

41 minutes ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

41 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

41 minutes ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

41 minutes ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.