Moldovan Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Lilian Darii, who arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier on Tuesday in connection with Chisinau's recent decision to expel a Russian diplomat, has left the building.

The ambassador spent about 20 minutes at the ministry.

"There is a diplomatic routine. Sometimes you have to discuss some issues. Today was such a day. The conversation took place in a constructive way," Darii told reporters.