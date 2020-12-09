UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Ambassador To Russia Recalled From Office Over Anabolic Smuggling Scandal - Chicu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Recalled from Office Over Anabolic Smuggling Scandal - Chicu

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced on Wednesday that Moldova's ambassador to Russia Andrey Neguta was recalled from office over the anabolic steroids smuggling scandal

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced on Wednesday that Moldova's ambassador to Russia Andrey Neguta was recalled from office over the anabolic steroids smuggling scandal.

Earlier this week, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced that the country's security and information service had prevented anabolic steroids smuggling in a vehicle with license plates of the Moldovan embassy.

"At the initiative of the foreign ministry, Moldova's ambassador to Russia Andrey Neguta was recalled from office as a result of the shameful event that was revealed several days ago. It is obvious that the head of the mission is responsible for what happened," Chicu told the Moldovan cabinet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Russia Vehicle Moldova Event From Cabinet

Recent Stories

DJ Butt who was hired by opposition for its public ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Al FurdahDatathon ..

6 minutes ago

India is planning to launch another false flag ope ..

7 minutes ago

The Year in Pakistan Search

12 minutes ago

Masood Khan thanks Muslim Ummah for unwavering sup ..

21 minutes ago

Outdated construction methods keeping sector under ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.