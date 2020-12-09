Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Recalled from Office Over Anabolic Smuggling Scandal - Chicu

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced on Wednesday that Moldova's ambassador to Russia Andrey Neguta was recalled from office over the anabolic steroids smuggling scandal.

Earlier this week, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced that the country's security and information service had prevented anabolic steroids smuggling in a vehicle with license plates of the Moldovan embassy.

"At the initiative of the foreign ministry, Moldova's ambassador to Russia Andrey Neguta was recalled from office as a result of the shameful event that was revealed several days ago. It is obvious that the head of the mission is responsible for what happened," Chicu told the Moldovan cabinet.