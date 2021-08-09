UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Ambassador To Russia Recalled From Office - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Recalled From Office - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Golovatyuk was recalled from office, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday.

"The proposal to recall Vladimir Golovatyuk from the office of the ambassador in Russia was approved," Gavrilita told the Moldovan government.

Late last month, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said that Golovatyuk was recalled to Chisinau for consultations and assessment of activities of the diplomatic mission. Local media outlets claimed the decision could be related to Golovatyuk's involvement in a sex scandal.

