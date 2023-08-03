Open Menu

Moldovan Anti-Corruption Agency Says Searching Office of Opposition Revival Party

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Moldovan Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) said on Wednesday its agents were searching the office of the non-parliamentary opposition Revival Party in connection with suspicions of corruption and money laundering.

"We are carrying out a criminal investigation of corruption and money laundering cases. At this stage, we cannot provide any additional information. We will return with details after the searches are completed," the ACC's press secretary, Inna Voloshchuk, told reporters.

In early July, members of the Revival Party started gathering signatures for recognizing the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) unconstitutional.

Regular anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova for more than a year, with protesters demanding the dismissal of the cabinet and of Moldovan President Maia Sandu. The demonstrators have accused the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis in the economy and the energy sector.

The PAS party, which supports Sandu, came to power after early parliamentary elections in Moldova on July 11, 2021, where it won 52.8% of the vote. PAS is committed to European integration and breaking relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), an organization of post-Soviet countries.

