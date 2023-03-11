Moldovan Anti-Corruption Center Seizes Over $240,000 From Sor Opposition Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Moldovan National Anticorruption Center (NAC) seized more than $240,000 during searches in the case of alleged illegal financing of the Sor opposition party, according to a statement released by the NAC on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Moldovan Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office announced the detention of three representatives of Sor in the case of the party's alleged illegal financing. Large sums of money ” 50,000 Euros ($53,000) and 2.5 million leis ($133,337) ” were found in the cars of the detainees, along with lists of intended recipients of the cash, the law enforcement agency said. On Friday, another series of searches related to the case were carried out in Moldova.

"The National Anticorruption Center and the Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office have completed the process of examining the money, detected and recovered during the searches, carried out on March 9, 2023, in the criminal case regarding the illegal financing of the Political Party SOR. Following the examination, an amount of 4,560,719 lei was found," the statement read.

The decision on ensuring the safety of the seized funds will be made in accordance with the provisions of the criminal code of Moldova, the statement added.

Last month, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that attempts were being prepared by certain foreign forces to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of Moldova's opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on the parliament to expand the powers of Moldovan law enforcement agencies at the legislative level, citing alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. Sor denied all the allegations.

Moldovan authorities have recently tightened control over the country's opposition parties. The Moldovan government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with political, security, energy and economic crises. The country has been witnessing record inflation over the past 20 years, which amounted to 34.62% year-on-year in October 2022.