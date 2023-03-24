Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparing Military Provocation Near Transnistria

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Marina Tauber, the vice-president of the Moldovan Eurosceptic opposition Shor party, said on Friday that the country's authorities were preparing a military provocation near the border of the breakaway region of Transnistria.

The situation around Moldova and the breakaway region of Transnistria has been tense over the past weeks. In late February, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev was allegedly preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops. Kiev has rejected the statement as false. Moldova has also denied these claims, warning that Russia was plotting to seize power in the country and change its constitutional order with the help of parties such as Shor.

"There is information from international intelligence services that President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean are preparing a military provocation on the border with Transnistria.

It is scheduled for April 17, the second day after the Easter holidays," Tauber told a parliamentary briefing.

Last week, the country's authorities sent 10,000 Moldovan uniforms to Romania for the Romanian security forces, who will be allegedly "involved in a military conflict," the politician said.

"We were also told that 3,000 coffins had been recently ordered from a private company. This is a very disturbing signal. Our task is to stop this criminal plan," Tauber said.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.