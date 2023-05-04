Moldovan Army Reserve Drills Not Connected With Security Situation in Region - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Annual regular drills of the Moldovan armed forces reserve planned for May are not connected with the security situation in the region, the General Inspectorate of Police of the Moldovan Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the period from May 15-19 and May 22-26, the National army will conduct annual planned exercises with the participation of reservists of the armed forces in accordance with the requirements of the law on the reserve of the armed forces," the statement said, adding that "the exercises are carried out in accordance with the National army training plan for the current year, approved in late 2022, and have nothing to do with the security situation in the region.

"

The purpose of the exercises is to test the skills of the reservists, to make them familiar with weapons, technical equipment of the Moldovan army, according to the statement.

Local recruitment stations will invite reservists to clarify their personal data, as well as to hand over summons for training.

In early April, the Moldovan Defense Ministry announced the start of this year's first gathering of reservists. According to the schedule, the ministry plans to organize four rounds of drills - in April, May, June and September.