UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Army Reserve Drills Not Connected With Security Situation In Region - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Moldovan Army Reserve Drills Not Connected With Security Situation in Region - Police

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Annual regular drills of the Moldovan armed forces reserve planned for May are not connected with the security situation in the region, the General Inspectorate of Police of the Moldovan Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the period from May 15-19 and May 22-26, the National army will conduct annual planned exercises with the participation of reservists of the armed forces in accordance with the requirements of the law on the reserve of the armed forces," the statement said, adding that "the exercises are carried out in accordance with the National army training plan for the current year, approved in late 2022, and have nothing to do with the security situation in the region.

"

The purpose of the exercises is to test the skills of the reservists, to make them familiar with weapons, technical equipment of the Moldovan army, according to the statement.

Local recruitment stations will invite reservists to clarify their personal data, as well as to hand over summons for training.

In early April, the Moldovan Defense Ministry announced the start of this year's first gathering of reservists. According to the schedule, the ministry plans to organize four rounds of drills - in April, May, June and September.

Related Topics

Army Police Interior Ministry April May June September From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution for sports, athletes: Sports ..

21 minutes ago
 Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.