Moldovan Authorities Expect May 9 Victory Day To Run Without Any Provocations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Moldovan parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu expressed a belief on Monday that May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moldova would proceed without any incidents,

Grosu together with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and other politicians took part in the ceremony commemorating the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II at the Eternitate Memorial Complex in Chisinau.

"No, I believe that today everything will be civilized. Some people will be more emotional, but it will be fine, because everyone realizes the importance of the moment," Grosu told reporters, answering the question whether any provocations are expected during the day.

Gavrilita added that in recent days she had visited different regions of the country, witnessing that everyone calls for preserving piece rather than disrupting the stability.

"We have a state of emergency. We could bar the public events, as it was decided in other countries, but we believe in democracy; we must make every effort to let everyone to express freely their opinion," Gavrilita said.

Moldova, bordering with Ukraine and having a large share of Ukrainian nationals in the breakaway region of Transnistria, introduced the state of emergency on February 24, immediately after Russia launched its military operation. Two month later, Transnistria has been shattered by explosions, with a series of blasts occurring in the building of the Ministry of State Security in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol. Next day, two more explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district, with no casualties reported.

Last week, the head of the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate, Viorel Carnauteanu, warned about possible provocations in the country on May 9 Victory Day, yet stressed that the Moldovan law enforcement was preparing to prevent them. According to Carnauteanu, the police "would not tolerate the actions of people who breach the law or incite others to commit illegal actions."

