UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Authorities Forcing People To Rally In Support Of EU Accession - Chisinau's Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Moldovan Authorities Forcing People to Rally in Support of EU Accession - Chisinau's Mayor

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Moldovan authorities are forcing people to take part in a demonstration scheduled to take place in May in support of the country's integration in the European Union, the mayor of the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, Ion Ceban, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced a mass demonstration in support of the European integration, which will take place on the Great National Assembly Square in Chisinau on May 21.

"Today, I have received a confirmation of the fact that people are forced by the authorities to gather on May 21 under signature. I will touch upon it additionally, but I want you to know that if even one person in Chisinau is forced to go to the demonstration, heads of the city departments will be immediately dismissed," the mayor said in a video on Telegram.

Ceban added that he had got the information that the country's authorities were trying to use administrative resources to force education and healthcare workers to take part in the demonstration.

In March 2022, Sandu signed the republic's application to join the European Union, saying that the process of integration with the EU should be accelerated. In June, the leaders of the EU member states approved granting Moldova the status of a candidate country alongside Ukraine.

Related Topics

National Assembly Ukraine Education European Union Chisinau Moldova March May June

Recent Stories

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free E ..

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

32 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

32 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

32 minutes ago
 Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.