CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Moldovan authorities are forcing people to take part in a demonstration scheduled to take place in May in support of the country's integration in the European Union, the mayor of the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, Ion Ceban, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced a mass demonstration in support of the European integration, which will take place on the Great National Assembly Square in Chisinau on May 21.

"Today, I have received a confirmation of the fact that people are forced by the authorities to gather on May 21 under signature. I will touch upon it additionally, but I want you to know that if even one person in Chisinau is forced to go to the demonstration, heads of the city departments will be immediately dismissed," the mayor said in a video on Telegram.

Ceban added that he had got the information that the country's authorities were trying to use administrative resources to force education and healthcare workers to take part in the demonstration.

In March 2022, Sandu signed the republic's application to join the European Union, saying that the process of integration with the EU should be accelerated. In June, the leaders of the EU member states approved granting Moldova the status of a candidate country alongside Ukraine.