Moldovan Authorities May Deploy NATO Troops In Country at Any Time - Ex-President Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Moldovan authorities can use the constitutional court to deploy NATO troops in the country at any time, despite the state's neutrality, former President Igor Dodon said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In 2016-2017, the Constitutional Court of Moldova adopted a ruling, in line with which the status of neutrality does not play any role at all. It is written there that if the government considers it necessary for some forces to intervene to solve its security problems, this can be done despite the neutral status. There is such a decision of the Constitutional Court, it is in force, no one has canceled it," Dodon said.