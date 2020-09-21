Moldovan Authorities Vow to Conduct Proper Presidential Election Despite COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday that the authorities would make every effort to ensure that all citizens can cast ballots at the upcoming presidential election, including members of the Moldovan diaspora.

The Moldovan presidential vote is scheduled for November 1.

"The government is making every effort for the upcoming presidential election to be held democratically and in accordance with international standards. The pandemic might bring about issues with opening the polling stations in order for all of our citizens to have a chance to exercise their constitutional right to vote, including those abroad," Chicu told a briefing.

According to the prime minister, logistical issues exist inside Moldova as well as around 40 percent of its polling stations are normally arranged in the premises of schools. This year, students will have their vacations extended so that the schooling process does not intertwine with the voting, Chicu said.

Additionally, the Moldovan government banned the voting in kindergartens and student dorms due to COVID-19, according to the prime minister.

There are currently three registered presidential candidates in Moldova, including the incumbent leader, Igor Dodon.