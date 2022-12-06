UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Border Police Find Fallen Missile In Country's North - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 01:45 AM

Moldovan border service found a fallen missile near Briceni city, located in the north of the country, the Internal Ministry said on Monday

The ministry said that the missile was found in a garden near Briceni, after which the surrounding territory was cordoned off and a bomb squad was called to the site.

There is no risk to the safety of the citizens, the Moldovan internal ministry said on Telegram, adding that border police patrols were controlling the area.

The department's inspectorate for emergency situations began to assess the damage and interview local residents about the situation.

Specialists will also work on establishing whether the discovered object is an integral part of the missile or a fragment, and whether it contains explosive elements, according to the ministry.

The authorities of Moldova have given no further details about the origin of the missile.

In November, a missile fell on Polish territory amid the hostilities in Ukraine. Kiev insisted it had been fired by Russia and demanded access to a probe into the incident. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda said the missile most likely belonged to a Ukrainian air defense system. Later in the month, NATO and the United States also concluded that the missile had not been fired from Russia.

