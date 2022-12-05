Moldovan Border Police Finds Fallen Missile In Country's North - Interior Ministry
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Moldovan border service found a fallen missile near Briceni city, located in the north of the country, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said that the missile was found in a garden near Briceni, after which the surrounding territory was cordoned off and a bomb squad was called to the site.
The authorities of Moldova have given no further details about the origin of the missile.