Moldovan Border Police Finds Fallen Missile In Country's North - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Moldovan border service found a fallen missile near Briceni city, located in the north of the country, the Interior Ministry said on Monday

The ministry said that the missile was found in a garden near Briceni, after which the surrounding territory was cordoned off and a bomb squad was called to the site.

The authorities of Moldova have given no further details about the origin of the missile.

