CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Moldovan border service found a fallen missile near Briceni city, located in the north of the country, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that the missile was found in a garden near Briceni, after which the surrounding territory was cordoned off and a bomb squad was called to the site.

The authorities of Moldova have given no further details about the origin of the missile.