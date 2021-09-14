Moldovan Border Police Report Detention of Aircraft With Alleged Ukrainian Smugglers

The Moldovan Border Police said on Tuesday that they had detained an An-2 aircraft with three Ukrainian nationals aboard believed to have been heading for Romania to smuggle cigarettes

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Moldovan Border Police said on Tuesday that they had detained an An-2 aircraft with three Ukrainian nationals aboard believed to have been heading for Romania to smuggle cigarettes.

"Based on operative information on illegal entering the airspace, border police investigators managed this morning to detain an An-2 aircraft in the area of .

.. the Edinet District. According to preliminary information, this aircraft was used to transport smuggled cigarettes," the police said in a statement shared on Facebook.

The plane, which departed Ukraine for Romania, carried three Ukrainian nationals, who were also detained, the statement read.

The police said they would provide additional information upon completing the operation.