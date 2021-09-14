UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Border Police Report Detention Of Aircraft With Alleged Ukrainian Smugglers

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:36 PM

Moldovan Border Police Report Detention of Aircraft With Alleged Ukrainian Smugglers

The Moldovan Border Police said on Tuesday that they had detained an An-2 aircraft with three Ukrainian nationals aboard believed to have been heading for Romania to smuggle cigarettes

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Moldovan Border Police said on Tuesday that they had detained an An-2 aircraft with three Ukrainian nationals aboard believed to have been heading for Romania to smuggle cigarettes.

"Based on operative information on illegal entering the airspace, border police investigators managed this morning to detain an An-2 aircraft in the area of .

.. the Edinet District. According to preliminary information, this aircraft was used to transport smuggled cigarettes," the police said in a statement shared on Facebook.

The plane, which departed Ukraine for Romania, carried three Ukrainian nationals, who were also detained, the statement read.

The police said they would provide additional information upon completing the operation.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Facebook Romania Border

Recent Stories

Taliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning W ..

Taliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report

51 seconds ago
 UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU

UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU

54 seconds ago
 67 new corona cases in Faisalabad

67 new corona cases in Faisalabad

55 seconds ago
 Putin's Self-Isolation Not to Affect His Productiv ..

Putin's Self-Isolation Not to Affect His Productivity, Offline Events Canceled - ..

57 seconds ago
 Over 2.4 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 2.4 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Putin condemns foreign troops in Syria in Assad me ..

Putin condemns foreign troops in Syria in Assad meeting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.