Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts With CIS Countries

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Moldovan cabinet approved Wednesday the termination of five energy cooperation pacts with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Moldovan Energy Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the deals pertained to electrical grid coordination, including parallel operation of power systems and electric power transit, as well as to oil and petroleum products transit through the former Soviet bloc.

The agreements were adopted between 1992 and 2006. The ministry said they had been deemed "irrelevant and inapplicable" because Moldova followed Ukraine in February 2022 to uncouple its power grid from those of Russia and Belarus.

The ministry said the provisions of these agreements no longer correlated with Moldova's agenda for developing its energy sector as it eyes integration of its energy market with that of the European Union.