Moldovan Cabinet Ratifies EU Frontex Agreement on Joint Border Control

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Moldovan cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement with the European Union on operational activities of Europe's Frontex border security agency to conduct joint activities on the country's border and to manage refugee flows more efficiently.

"Today (May 18), the cabinet approved a draft law on ratification of the agreement between Moldova and the European Union on Frontex operational activities in Moldova, signed on March 17, 2022 in Brussels. The purpose of the agreement is an establishment of a legal basis for joint activities of the Frontex and the Moldovan border police on the country's territory," the statement read.

It is possible that the agreement will provide a more efficient management of a regional crisis and refugees flows, as well as advance cooperation in border control and security field, it added.

Earlier in April, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said the country's interior ministry must have its capacity boosted to ensure public order and crack down on illicit crossings of the Moldova-Ukraine border. In this regard, Gavrilita endorsed signing an EU-Moldova agreement for cooperation on border control between the Moldovan border police and the Frontex.