Moldovan Cabinet Refutes Claims on Mobilization of Troops in Transnistria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The Moldovan government on Saturday rejected the information of the Ukrainian General Staff on alleged mobilization of armed forces in the disputed Moldovan region of Transnistria.

"State agencies are closely monitoring the security situation in the region. There is no confirmation that troops are being mobilized in Transnistria," the cabinet said on Telegram.

The competent Moldovan authorities will continue exchanging information with partners to ensure the stability and security of the Moldovan citizens, the cabinet added.

Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.