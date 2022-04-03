UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Cabinet Refutes Claims On Mobilization Of Troops In Transnistria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Moldovan Cabinet Refutes Claims on Mobilization of Troops in Transnistria

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The Moldovan government on Saturday rejected the information of the Ukrainian General Staff on alleged mobilization of armed forces in the disputed Moldovan region of Transnistria.

"State agencies are closely monitoring the security situation in the region. There is no confirmation that troops are being mobilized in Transnistria," the cabinet said on Telegram.

The competent Moldovan authorities will continue exchanging information with partners to ensure the stability and security of the Moldovan citizens, the cabinet added.

Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

Related Topics

Chisinau Romania Moldova From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belar ..

Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - K ..

Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremli ..

Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremlin

11 minutes ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.