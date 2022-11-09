Moldovan Cabinet to Refer Motion on Opposition Party Ban to High Court

The Moldovan cabinet agreed Wednesday to ask the Constitutional Court to look into the opposition Sor party, seen as an illegal organization by the EU-leaning Moldovan elite

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Moldovan cabinet agreed Wednesday to ask the Constitutional Court to look into the opposition Sor party, seen as an illegal organization by the EU-leaning Moldovan elite.

"I thank everyone who took part in compiling the motion. Legal arguments (in favor of banning Shor) are very clear. Let's see what the constitutional court thinks," Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told the cabinet.

This comes a day after President Maia Sandu backed the call of Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco to disband the opposition party for allegedly violating funding rules, promoting the interests of a foreign state and creating instability.

The poor eastern European country has been rocked by weeks of anti-government protests sparked by an unprecedented hike in the cost of living. The government has accused protesters of sowing discord and peddling Russia's interests.

Party leader Ilan Shor claims that the pro-president Party of Action and Solidarity is trying to seize power. The centrist party has a majority in parliament but needs four more votes to change the constitution. Shor says it wants to cancel Moldova's neutral status and have it join NATO.