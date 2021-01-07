Moldovan Capital Reopens Theaters at 50% Capacity - Mayor

Theaters in the Moldovan capital are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity provided that all other COVID-19 restrictions are also met, Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Theaters in the Moldovan capital are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity provided that all other COVID-19 restrictions are also met, Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Chisinau emergency commission on public health has concluded that theaters can operate on condition that sanitary safety measures are observed in the context of the pandemic," Ceban wrote on Facebook, noting that the decision comes into force upon its publication on the mayor's office website.

Under the new rules, an auditorium should cap its capacity at 50 percent.

Visitors will have their temperature checked and will be required to wear face masks. A play itself should last no longer than two hours. Concerts are allowed to resume under the same conditions.

Since November 30, Moldova has been in a state of public health emergency. Theaters, concert halls, movie theaters and night clubs are closed. Сatering businesses are banned from operating during night hours. People must wear masks in indoor public places, as well as in public transport. Chisinau residents are required to wear masks even outdoors.