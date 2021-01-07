UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Capital Reopens Theaters At 50% Capacity - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:08 AM

Moldovan Capital Reopens Theaters at 50% Capacity - Mayor

Theaters in the Moldovan capital are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity provided that all other COVID-19 restrictions are also met, Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Theaters in the Moldovan capital are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity provided that all other COVID-19 restrictions are also met, Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Chisinau emergency commission on public health has concluded that theaters can operate on condition that sanitary safety measures are observed in the context of the pandemic," Ceban wrote on Facebook, noting that the decision comes into force upon its publication on the mayor's office website.

Under the new rules, an auditorium should cap its capacity at 50 percent.

Visitors will have their temperature checked and will be required to wear face masks. A play itself should last no longer than two hours. Concerts are allowed to resume under the same conditions.

Since November 30, Moldova has been in a state of public health emergency. Theaters, concert halls, movie theaters and night clubs are closed. Сatering businesses are banned from operating during night hours. People must wear masks in indoor public places, as well as in public transport. Chisinau residents are required to wear masks even outdoors.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Facebook Chisinau Same Moldova November All From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

2 hours ago

Ireland closes schools due to 'tsunami' virus surg ..

2 minutes ago

EU approves second coronavirus vaccine

2 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Bolivia Registered Sputnik V Va ..

2 minutes ago

Trump at Rally in Washington Says 'We Will Never C ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserts of amelio ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.