Moldovan Citizens More in Favor of Joining Eurasian Economic Union Than EU - Poll

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) More than 40 percent of the Moldovan population supports integration into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), giving preference to this bloc over the European Union , a fresh poll revealed on Monday.

A total of 40.8 percent of the respondents said that they would vote for joining the EAEU, while 39.5 percent would be up for entering the European Union in case Moldova had a referendum to choose between the two blocs next Sunday. At the same time, 4.3 percent of the respondents would not take part in the vote, 6.9 percent have not made their choice and 8.5 percent of the respondents believe that Moldova does not need to join any union, according to the survey conducted by Moldova's Association of Sociologists and Demographers.

The survey was done on September 11- 20 among 1,189 people in 88 settlements across Moldova.

In May, a similar poll showed that 39.1 percent of respondents would support country's joining the EAEU and 37.5 percent would vote for entering the European Union.

In 2018, the EAEU Supreme Council voted in favor of granting Moldova observer status. The working group was established within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission and Moldova dated April 3, 2017.