Moldovan Citizens to Be Fined Up to $500 for Soviet WW2 Victory Symbol - Police

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Moldova has banned the black and orange ribbon of Saint George, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazism, and will fine individuals up to 9,000 lei ($500) and legal entities up to 30,000 lei for showing it, Viorel Cernauteanu, the head of the General Police Inspectorate, said on Thursday.

In Russia and some former Soviet republics, the ribbon, which consists of three black and two orange stripes, is considered a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and is usually worn on the Victory Day, celebrated on May 9.

"If the two-color ribbon is not part of an award or medal, it is prohibited, just like the V and Z symbols. These ribbons are not produced in Moldova, they are mainly imported from abroad. For the demonstration of these symbols, individuals will get a fine of 4,500-9,000 lei, officials (a fine of) 9,000-18,000 lei, and legal entities (a fine of) 18,000-30,000 lei," Cernauteanu told a briefing.

He also addressed the citizens of Moldova and urged them to obey the law and not to succumb to provocations. The police chief noted that each case will be registered, examined and judged in accordance with the law.

Moldovan lawmaker Alexandr Nesterovschi, who recently started a campaign for the creation of a new party, said that the country's authorities are ignoring the rights of citizens by prohibiting the wearing of the ribbon of Saint George.

"The government of Moldova ignores the constitutional right of citizens to freedom of expression and their right to wear the ribbon of Saint George. Such outrageous behavior should be punished," he said on Telegram.

Additionally, Nesterovschi claimed that the Moldovan constitutional court has allowed the wearing of the ribbon in memory of the Great Patriotic War, and this restriction violates not only the constitution, but international laws as well.

On April 11, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that the ban on wearing and storing the black-and-orange Saint George ribbon, as well as the use of the symbols "V" and "Z," which have become the symbols of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, was introduced in accordance with the law, but punishment for their use can only be applied if they were used to justify or glorify military aggression and war crimes.

The Saint George ribbon is an integral part of many military awards of the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation. At the beginning of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the symbol was used by militia fighters and volunteers who fought on the side of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk against the Ukrainian forces.