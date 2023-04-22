Moldovan Civil Aviation Authority Says Will Inspect Air Moldova Over Flight Cancellations

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The Moldovan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it will conduct an unscheduled inspection of the national air carrier, Air Moldova, over its recent cancellation of flights.

Since March 2, the air carrier has canceled over 20 flights due to operational issues. Earlier in the week, the airline announced that it had canceled all its flights from April 21-25 over financial problems.

"The Civil Aviation Authority is launching a sudden inspection over the announcement by the Air Moldova airline of the cancellation of all flights until April 25, 2023 due to big financial issues of the airline," the authority said.

The CAA stated that it had repeatedly drawn attention to Air Moldova's financial issues, demanding that the airline develop a plan to improve its financial situation.

"Instead of providing certain measures to address the deficiencies, the airline challenged all control documents and asked the court to nullify them. Due to the failure to comply with the CAA demand an administrative sanction has been imposed against the operator, and a new order to conduct inspection has been issued," the CAA said.

Last month, the CAA imposed restrictions on the sale of tickets for Air Moldova. prohibiting the company from selling tickets in advance at least three months prior to the flight. The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly said that the airline is facing financial problems, including debt for payment of airport taxes and services. The airline's representatives have denied this information, saying that it has been the target of "premeditated denigration campaign aimed at bankrupting the company."