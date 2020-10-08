Moldovan Constitutional Court Allows Paid Service by NGOs During Elections

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Moldovan Constitutional Court on Thursday lifted the ban on paid services by non-governmental organizations to political parties during an election season, Domnica Manole, the court's president, said.

In June, the country's parliament approved an amended bill on NGO activity that would prohibit them from financing or providing services to parties amid election campaigns. In the past, President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu complained that the unamended version of the bill would allow such things, making the country's politics susceptible to outside influence.

"The Constitutional Court has found no legal basis to prohibit NGO to provide paid services to political rivals during an election campaign. As such, the Constitutional Court has ruled that the ban on providing paid services during an election campaign is unconstitutional," Manole said after the court's session.

She noted that providing free services could be construed as political support, but that argument was not applicable to free services.

The law on NGOs is one of the conditions put forward by the European Union to Chisinau in return for 30 million Euros ($35 million) in financial aid.