UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Constitutional Court Allows Paid Service By NGOs During Elections

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Moldovan Constitutional Court Allows Paid Service by NGOs During Elections

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Moldovan Constitutional Court on Thursday lifted the ban on paid services by non-governmental organizations to political parties during an election season, Domnica Manole, the court's president, said.

In June, the country's parliament approved an amended bill on NGO activity that would prohibit them from financing or providing services to parties amid election campaigns. In the past, President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu complained that the unamended version of the bill would allow such things, making the country's politics susceptible to outside influence.

"The Constitutional Court has found no legal basis to prohibit NGO to provide paid services to political rivals during an election campaign. As such, the Constitutional Court has ruled that the ban on providing paid services during an election campaign is unconstitutional," Manole said after the court's session.

She noted that providing free services could be construed as political support, but that argument was not applicable to free services.

The law on NGOs is one of the conditions put forward by the European Union to Chisinau in return for 30 million Euros ($35 million) in financial aid.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament European Union Chisinau June From Million Court

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

37 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

40 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

57 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.