Moldovan Constitutional Court Declares $217Mln Loan Agreement With Russia Unconstitutional

Fri 08th May 2020

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the agreement on a 200 million Euros ($217 million) loan from Russia as unconstitutional, according to a ruling read out on Thursday by the court's head Domnica Manole.

On April 23, the court suspended the entry into force of the law on receiving the loan.

The issues of the loan's constitutionality was considered by five judges instead of six as one of the judges could have a conflict of interests.

"The Constitutional Court recognized as unconstitutional the agreement between the government of Moldova and the government of the Russian Federation on the allocation of credit to Moldova," Manole said.

The court also recognized the government's decision to conclude a loan agreement with Russia and to ratify this agreement as unconstitutional. The decision is final and not subject to appeal.

