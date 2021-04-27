UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Constitutional Court Invalidates Amendments Restricting Presidential Powers

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Moldovan Constitutional Court Invalidates Amendments Restricting Presidential Powers

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized on Tuesday as illegal legislation amendments, which envision the withdrawal of the national information and security service from the presidential mandate, court president Domnica Manole said.

In December, the Moldovan parliament passed a law under which the information and security service is no longer subordinate to the president. The pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity challenged this decision in the constitutional court, and the amendments entry into force was suspended.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to grant a request of the parliamentary lawmakers and to recognize as illegal Law 218, issued on December 3, 2020, on introducing amendments to some statutory acts," Manole said.

Related Topics

Parliament Moldova December 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

213 new corona virus cases reported in 24 hours

11 minutes ago

Mongolia receives medical equipment from abroad to ..

15 minutes ago

Probability of markets closure, citizens gear up f ..

24 minutes ago

TMA Baffa Pakhal kicks off 14 days long anti-encro ..

24 minutes ago

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 16,000

24 minutes ago

Kakha Kuchava Appointed as Speaker of Georgian Par ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.