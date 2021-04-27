Moldovan Constitutional Court Invalidates Amendments Restricting Presidential Powers

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized on Tuesday as illegal legislation amendments, which envision the withdrawal of the national information and security service from the presidential mandate, court president Domnica Manole said.

In December, the Moldovan parliament passed a law under which the information and security service is no longer subordinate to the president. The pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity challenged this decision in the constitutional court, and the amendments entry into force was suspended.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to grant a request of the parliamentary lawmakers and to recognize as illegal Law 218, issued on December 3, 2020, on introducing amendments to some statutory acts," Manole said.