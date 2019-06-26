Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Resign in Wake of Recent Political Crisis

All the judges of the Moldovan Constitutional Court have decided to step down, the court announced on Wednesday, days after a European legal committee found that the judiciary acted in violation of national laws during the recent political crisis

Last week, the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, concluded that the conditions for the dissolution of the Moldovan parliament in early June "clearly did not exist," and that the Constitutional Court violated its own procedures and constitution by stripping Igor Dodon of his presidential powers and ruling on the legality of the new coalition government. The court's chairman, Mihai Poalelungi, resigned back on June 20, with Prime Minister Maia Sandu since urging the other judges to follow suit.

"All the judges of the Constitutional Court have resigned. The bodies in charge of appointing new judges will be informed about the termination of mandates and the Constitutional Court judges' departure. Judge Vyacheslav Zaporozhan was authorized by the Constitutional Court plenum to perform administrative duties of the court's chairman until a new head is elected," the court said.

Dodon has already welcomed "the reasonable albeit belated decision of the members of the Constitutional Court.

"

"This is the only reasonable way out of this situation, but it is long-awaited by the whole country," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, the parliament, the government and the Superior Council of Magistracy should urgently launch procedures to appoint new judges. He added that the appointment of new judges was "of paramount importance" in light of recent political developments in the country and given "views expressed by foreign partners."

"In this regard, this process should be based solely on the criteria of incorruptibility, professionalism, impeccable reputation and, last but not the least, objectiveness," the president stressed.

He finally expressed confidence that the new composition of the court would be independent, which would exclude any factor of political influence on its decisions.

The Moldovan Constitutional Court was at the center of an acute political crisis that hit Moldova earlier in June and was triggered by February's indecisive parliamentary elections. Back then, the new cabinet and Dodon accused the former ruling Democratic Party of using the court, which they said was under its control, to usurp power and prevent the new political forces from coming to power.