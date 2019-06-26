UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Resign In Wake Of Recent Political Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:23 PM

Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Resign in Wake of Recent Political Crisis

All the judges of the Moldovan Constitutional Court have decided to step down, the court announced on Wednesday, days after a European legal committee found that the judiciary acted in violation of national laws during the recent political crisis

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) All the judges of the Moldovan Constitutional Court have decided to step down, the court announced on Wednesday, days after a European legal committee found that the judiciary acted in violation of national laws during the recent political crisis.

Last week, the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, concluded that the conditions for the dissolution of the Moldovan parliament in early June "clearly did not exist," and that the Constitutional Court violated its own procedures and constitution by stripping Igor Dodon of his presidential powers and ruling on the legality of the new coalition government. The court's chairman, Mihai Poalelungi, resigned back on June 20, with Prime Minister Maia Sandu since urging the other judges to follow suit.

"All the judges of the Constitutional Court have resigned. The bodies in charge of appointing new judges will be informed about the termination of mandates and the Constitutional Court judges' departure. Judge Vyacheslav Zaporozhan was authorized by the Constitutional Court plenum to perform administrative duties of the court's chairman until a new head is elected," the court said.

Dodon has already welcomed "the reasonable albeit belated decision of the members of the Constitutional Court.

"

"This is the only reasonable way out of this situation, but it is long-awaited by the whole country," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, the parliament, the government and the Superior Council of Magistracy should urgently launch procedures to appoint new judges. He added that the appointment of new judges was "of paramount importance" in light of recent political developments in the country and given "views expressed by foreign partners."

"In this regard, this process should be based solely on the criteria of incorruptibility, professionalism, impeccable reputation and, last but not the least, objectiveness," the president stressed.

He finally expressed confidence that the new composition of the court would be independent, which would exclude any factor of political influence on its decisions.

The Moldovan Constitutional Court was at the center of an acute political crisis that hit Moldova earlier in June and was triggered by February's indecisive parliamentary elections. Back then, the new cabinet and Dodon accused the former ruling Democratic Party of using the court, which they said was under its control, to usurp power and prevent the new political forces from coming to power.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Facebook Venice Superior Moldova February June All From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Rescue workers among 9 killed in Syria air raids: ..

2 minutes ago

Nine held as two brothels raided in Pindi

2 minutes ago

Levies force recover body in Dasht

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary for activation of RO plants

3 minutes ago

UK police arrest 12-year boy over 'homophobic' att ..

15 minutes ago

Akthar Mengal demands report of Balochistan Commit ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.