Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Should Resign for Violating Own Rules - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that the judges of his nation's Constitutional Court should resign since the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe , had found that the court acted in violation of its own rules during the recent political crisis.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission for Democracy through Law, known as the Venice Commission, said that the conditions for the dissolution of Moldovan parliament in early June "clearly did not exist," and that the country's Constitutional Court violated its own procedures when it ruled on the legality of the new coalition government and prime minister's appointment.

"The commission considers the procedure for dismissing the president of the Republic of Moldova and giving the prime minister the right to sign decrees on the dissolution of the parliament on his behalf is inconsistent with the constitution ... I believe that the only way to restore constitutional stability is to have all judges of the Constitutional Court resign," Dodon said on Facebook.

Moldova only recently emerged from an acute political crisis, which was provoked by inconclusive parliamentary elections in February.

Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament had three months to form a government from the announcement of the vote's results � the president reserves the right to dissolve the legislature if no deal is struck during the given time frame.

Despite the odds, the Party of Socialists and right-wing pro-European ACUM bloc managed to get a majority and signed a coalition agreement on June 8, one day past the three-month deadline. Maia Sandu was elected prime minister by the two parties after President Igor Dodon endorsed his candidacy. The following day, however, the Moldovan Constitutional Court ruled the coalition agreement and Sandu's appointment to be unconstitutional due to this one-day delay.

The court also ordered that Dodon's presidential powers be transferred to former Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that the latter could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

Amid intense political pressure, the court reconsidered and canceled its previous decisions on June 15.