Moldovan Constitutional Court Recognizes Results Of Snap Parliamentary Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Moldovan Constitutional Court Recognizes Results of Snap Parliamentary Vote

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Moldovan Constitutional Court officially recognized on Friday the results of the snap parliamentary elections, held earlier in July.

The pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party received 52.8% of the vote while the rival bloc of Communists and Socialists came second with 27.

17% in the July 11 vote. On July 19, the central election commission officially recognized the results of the elections.

"The Moldovan Constitutional Court rules to confirm the results of the snap parliamentary elections that Moldova held on July 11, 2021, and to recognize the mandates of the parliament members as valid," court chairwoman Domnica Manole announced.

More Stories From World

