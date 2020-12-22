Moldovan Constitutional Court Upholds Law Giving Russian Language Special Status

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday announced the refusal to suspend the law that gives the Russian language special status in the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday announced the refusal to suspend the law that gives the Russian language special status in the country.

Parliament last week voted in favor of a new law on languages that gives the Russian language the status of a language used for communication between different nationalities. Later, lawmaker Dinu Plingau from the Dignity and Truth party, suggested that the court suspend the law. The court already made a ruling on that matter on December 18, refusing a similar request of lawmaker Octavian Ticu.

"The Constitutional Court has ruled to reject the request on suspending the force of the law on the functioning of languages in the territory of the Republic of Moldova. The decision is final and is not subject to appeal," the court said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan government on Tuesday approved an agreement with Russia on social welfare for the countries' citizens, which sets up a new social security framework for labor migrants from Moldova who work in Russia and vice versa.

"The agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation on social security of our citizens has been approved unanimously," Prime Minister Ion Chicu said during a government meeting.

In 2018, the Moldovan Constitutional Court recognized as obsolete the law's previous version, which was adopted in 1989 by the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic. Under this legislation, the Russian language was recognized as the country's language of inter-ethnic communication.