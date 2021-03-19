Moldovan Court Leaves in Force Presidential Decree Nominating Grosu for Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Constitutional Court of Moldova refused on Friday to suspend the presidential decree nominating Igor Grosu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, for the post of the country's prime minister.

On February 23, the constitutional court ruled that President Maia Sandu must hold consultations on cabinet formation with lawmakers. On March 16, Sandu nominated Grosu for the prime minister after consultations with lawmakers. However, the Party of Socialists challenged the nomination in the constitutional court.

The party formed a new parliamentary majority and nominated Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Golovatyuk for the post.

"The constitutional court rejected the appeal to suspend validity of the Moldovan president's decree nominating the candidate for the post of the prime ministers, issued on March 16. At the same time, the constitutional court recognized that the statement by the Party of Socialists is reasonable," the court ruling read.

The court will make a ruling on whether the nomination was legitimate on March 22.