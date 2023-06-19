Moldovan Court Outlaws Sor Opposition Party

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Nicolae Rosca, the head of the Moldovan Constitutional Court, said on Monday it had decided to satisfy the government's request and recognize the opposition Sor party as unconstitutional.

On May 10, the Constitutional Court of Moldova started considering the government's appeal to check the constitutionality of the Sor party.

On June 14, the judges said they were taking a break. On Monday, June 19, the case was reopened.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to recognize the Sor party as illegal. At the time of the announcement of this decision, the Sor political party is considered dissolved," Rosca said.

Meanwhile, Aureliu Colenco, a lawyer representing Sor's interests, said the party would challenge the court's decision in the European Court of Human Rights.