Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under House Arrest for 30 Days

A court in Chisinau ruled on Thursday to place Igor Dodon, Moldova's former president who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) A court in Chisinau ruled on Thursday to place Igor Dodon, Moldova's former president who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The court of Chisinau decided to partially satisfy the request of the prosecutors, to use a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of 30 days against Igor Nikolayevich Dodon," the court's decision read.

Dodon said that he considers the case against him to be politically motivated.