Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under House Arrest For 30 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

A court in Chisinau ruled on Thursday to place Igor Dodon, Moldova's former president who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported

"The court of Chisinau decided to partially satisfy the request of the prosecutors, to use a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of 30 days against Igor Nikolayevich Dodon," the court's decision read.

Dodon said that he considers the case against him to be politically motivated.

