Moldovan Court Puts Opposition Politician Tauber Under House Arrest

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A district court in Chisinau on Tuesday decided to put Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of Moldova's opposition Sor Party, under house arrest for 20 days.

Tauber stands accused of involvement in illegal funding of the Sor Party.

She was banned from traveling abroad last year but restrictions on her movements were lifted in February. Despite this, she was arrested at Chisinau airport on Monday when she tried to fly to Israel and was placed in custody.

"The court ruled to select a preventive measure for Marina Tauber - house arrest for a period of 20 days, starting from the date and time of detention, that is, from May 1, 2023 at 09.40 am (06:40 am GMT)," presiding judge Elisaveta Buzu said.