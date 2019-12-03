UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Court Releases Ex-Premier Filat From Custody

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Moldova's Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday to release former prime minister Vladimir Filat from custody, a spokesman for the National Administration of Penitentiaries of Moldova said.

Filat was sentenced to 9 years in prison on charges of corruption and bank fraud on June 27, 2016.

He denied wrongdoing and said the allegations against him were politically motivated.

"There is a court decision regarding Vladimir Filat. Filat was released," Oleg Pantya told reporters.

