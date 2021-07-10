Moldovan Court Reverses Closure of 29 Polling Places for Transnistrians - Former President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice overturned the decision that closed 29 polling places for residents of Transnistria, former President Igor Dodon said Saturday, a day before the parlaimentary elections.

"An important ruling: able to keep all 41 polling places for our fellow citizens who live in Transnistria! Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice has just cancelled the decision of the court of appeal dated July 8 about the closure of 29 stations out of the planned 41," Dodon, who now leads the Party of Socialists, said on Telegram.