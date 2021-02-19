UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Moldovan, Cuban Embassy Staff to Receive Sputnik V Shots in Moscow ” Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Staffers in the Moldovan and Cuban embassies in Moscow will actively participate in Russia's mass vaccination campaign by receiving Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shots, the diplomats from both embassies told Sputnik on Friday.

"All our actions regarding prevention of COVID-19 infection are based on the national and Russian regulations that we follow. We are grateful to the Russian side for the assistance," Moldovan embassy told Sputnik.

The decision to vaccinate was a personal matter and majority of staff agreed to it, the Moldovan diplomatic mission stated in response to the question about how the embassy staffers reacted to the vaccination invitation.

The Cuban embassy staff, including Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia Pena, have also accepted the invitation to join the inoculation program.

"The embassy has received the notification from the Russian Foreign Ministry and yes, we are planning to join the vaccination campaign soon," the Cuban embassy commented to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that all foreign embassies and international organizations' representative offices accredited in the country had been invited to join the mass vaccination campaign.

