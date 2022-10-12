Moldovan Defense Minister Meets With NATO Deputy Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana to discuss relations between Moldova and the bloc at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana met Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatii of the Republic of Moldova at NATO Headquarters on Wednesday (12 October 2022), praising Moldova for its contributions to international security, and underlining NATO's commitment to deepening its partnership with Chisinau," the press release published by NATO said.

During the meeting, Geoana thanked Moldova for its role in the NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo as well as for its participation in helping Ukraine refugees fleeing the conflict in their country.

The deputy secretary general also reiterated NATO's commitment to further strengthening its cooperation with Chisinau and welcomed Moldova's EU membership candidate status, as both NATO and the EU are willing to continue to support "democratic reforms and the modernization of Moldova's security and defense sector."

Moldova is a neutral country according to its constitution but has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within the alliance's so-called Partnership for Peace program.

On June 23, the heads of state and government of the EU approved Moldova's candidate status for joining the bloc along with Ukraine at their summit in Brussels.