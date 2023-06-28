Moldovan Defense Minister, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General Discuss Security

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii discussed regional security issues with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations Burcu San.

"Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii met today... with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations Burcu San... The sides exchanged views on the regional security situation and support provided to our country in countering hybrid threats and the need to develop a mechanism to counter disinformation and propaganda," the Moldovan Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Nosatii and San also discussed modernization of the republic's military system with a focus on strengthening the country's defense capability and expanding the participation of Moldovan representatives in international peacekeeping missions.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.