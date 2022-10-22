CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Moldovan Defense Ministry spokeswoman Alla Diaconu denied that Russian missiles violated the country's airspace on Saturday morning, as stated by Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu, who cited social media posts.

"National surveillance structures have not registered violations of Moldovan airspace in the last 24 hours," Diaconu told the Moldovan broadcaster TV8.

The Moldovan defense ministry said last week that three missiles fired from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed the country's territory but did not cause any casualties or damage. The Moldovan foreign ministry followed up by summoning Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov, and the government discussed the possibility of closing the airspace.

Moldova closed its airspace when hostilities started in Ukraine on February 24 and reopened a section of it in the west in March.