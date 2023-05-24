UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Delegates Participating In Eurasian Economic Forum In Moscow - Delegation Head

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Moldovan Delegates Participating in Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow - Delegation Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) A delegation from Moldova's Public Council is taking part in the work of the Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF) 2023 which is taking place in Moscow, Public Council Chairman Vyacheslav Perzhu told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are in Moscow now, at the EEF-2023. We have planned a series of bilateral meetings with renowned public figures, heads of investment funds and innovative companies from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China and other countries. Main discussion topics will be devoted to the issues of the development of international humanitarian and economic ties aimed at implementing innovative, educational, scientific, cultural, healthy lifestyle and other socially important projects," Perzhu, who leads the Moldovan delegation and serves as deputy chairman of the working group of the Public Chamber of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), told Sputnik.

The Economic Forum is timed to the EAEU Summit, which is taking place from May 24-25 in Moscow under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The EAEU includes Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia with Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba as observers. In 2023, Russia currently holds the presidency of its bodies.

Over 2,700 delegates from 54 countries are taking part in the event. Around 35 business sessions, all aimed at elaborating practical measures to foster comprehensive economic development within the EAEU, will take place during the forum.

