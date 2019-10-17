UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Democratic Party Proposes Motion Of No Confidence In Prime Minister Sandu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Moldovan Democratic Party Proposes Motion of No Confidence in Prime Minister Sandu

Moldova's opposition Democratic Party proposed in parliament on Thursday a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu due to her alleged professional incompetence, Adrian Candu, the vice-chairman of the party, said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Moldova's opposition Democratic Party proposed in parliament on Thursday a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu due to her alleged professional incompetence, Adrian Candu, the vice-chairman of the party, said.

In late September, Moldovan President Igor Dodon criticized Sandu's government, saying it was not meeting the public's expectations for improving social services and a government reshuffle could be an effective solution to the issue.

"Members of the Democratic Party are introducing a motion of no confidence in the government. After analyzing the government of Sandu, we see only mistakes and lapses," Candu said.

Parliament speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, said that the motion would not be considered in the legislature on Thursday as the agenda for the day had already been set.

To pass the no confidence motion, at least 51 lawmakers out of 101 need to vote in favor of it.

Sandu was elected prime minister following an acute political crisis in the Moldovan government in June. After none of the major parties gained a majority in the February parliamentary elections, Sandu's pro-EU ACUM bloc finally formed a coalition with Dodon's pro-Russian Socialist Party and after some political confrontation forced out of power the Democratic Party government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Moldova February June September Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Princess Kate arrive in L ..

5 minutes ago

4 dacoits killed in police encounter in Multan

1 minute ago

Saudi bus crash: 35 killed, four injured near Medi ..

1 minute ago

World Statistics Day to be marked on Oct 20

1 minute ago

Ramzan Ghanchi Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) loca ..

1 minute ago

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.