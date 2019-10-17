Moldovan Democratic Party Proposes Motion of No Confidence in Prime Minister Sandu

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Moldova's opposition Democratic Party proposed in parliament on Thursday a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu due to her alleged professional incompetence, Adrian Candu, the vice-chairman of the party, said.

In late September, Moldovan President Igor Dodon criticized Sandu's government, saying it was not meeting the public's expectations for improving social services and a government reshuffle could be an effective solution to the issue.

"Members of the Democratic Party are introducing a motion of no confidence in the government. After analyzing the government of Sandu, we see only mistakes and lapses," Candu said.

Parliament speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, said that the motion would not be considered in the legislature on Thursday as the agenda for the day had already been set.

To pass the no confidence motion, at least 51 lawmakers out of 101 need to vote in favor of it.

Sandu was elected prime minister following an acute political crisis in the Moldovan government in June. After none of the major parties gained a majority in the February parliamentary elections, Sandu's pro-EU ACUM bloc finally formed a coalition with Dodon's pro-Russian Socialist Party and after some political confrontation forced out of power the Democratic Party government.