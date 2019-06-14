(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) decided at a meeting of the National Political Council on Friday that the government of Prime Minister Pavel Filip that had been dismissed by President Igor Dodon would have to resign, the party's deputy chairman, Vladimir Chebotar, said.

"The Democratic Party decided that the Moldovan government headed by Pavel Filip is resigning from today," Chebotar told reporters at a briefing.

Democrats suppose that such a move will help solve political crisis in the country.

However, the government of former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, whose appointment has been endorsed by the Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc and ruled unconstitutional by the court, will still have to find a legal way to gain power again, Chebotar said.

He also stressed that his party remained open to the dialogue with the majority and was ready to share its ideas about how it could restore power legally.

According to Chebotar, the Democrats' decision on Filip's cabinet was of a political nature but did not solve the juridical conflict as the Constitutional Court's decision to transfer power presidential powers from Igor Dodon to Filip remained in force.

In this regard, Chebotar said, early elections were still likely to take place in near future.

Chebotar added that the Democrats wanted to avoid violence and escalation of the political conflict and called upon the DPM supporters to accept the decision of the party and remove the tents the protesters have installed near the entrances to the governmental headquarters, the Constitutional Court and several ministries.

On June 7, the pro-Russian Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc signed a cooperation agreement and formed a government after months of political stalemate in the country. Maia Sandu, the co-chair of ACUM, was elected prime minister by the two parties.

Two days later, the Moldovan Constitutional Court ruled the parliamentary agreement unconstitutional and ruled to transfer Dodon's presidential powers to Filip. The later then signed a decree to dissolve the parliament and set snap elections for September 6.

Following the Constitutional Court's ruling, the newly formed Moldovan parliament said that Filip's government was illegitimate and announced its intention to appeal to the UN Security Council to help repeal the ruling.