UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Democratic Party Withdraws No Confidence Vote Against Sandu Government

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Moldovan Democratic Party Withdraws No Confidence Vote Against Sandu Government

The Democratic Party of Moldova, currently in the opposition, decided to withdraw its motion of no confidence put forward against the government of Maia Sandu, deputy chairman of the political force Andrian Candu said at a briefing on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Democratic Party of Moldova, currently in the opposition, decided to withdraw its motion of no confidence put forward against the government of Maia Sandu, deputy chairman of the political force Andrian Candu said at a briefing on Thursday.

The Democratic Party of Moldova at a parliamentary session on October 17 put forward a motion of no confidence in the Sandu government. According to Candu, who then introduced the Democrats' initiative, he sees only "mistakes and failures" in the work of the Cabinet.

"Today we decided to withdraw the vote of no confidence, but this does not mean that we are abandoning the idea of resigning the government. We consider [the Sandu Cabinet] weak and most ineffective," said Candu at a news conference in Chisinau.

He explained that the Democrats decided to better prepare for the question of the Cabinet's dismissal, and they will soon submit a new document.

"We will present a comprehensive proposal regarding the ouster of the Sandu government. It will be related to issues of a social and economic nature," Candu added.

In June, Moldova went through an acute political crisis triggered by February's parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the ACUM alliance, with Sandu being elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate because it claimed that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the prescribed deadline. The court ordered the temporary suspension of Moldovan President Igor Dodon's powers in favor of Sandu's predecessor, Pavel Filip, so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democratic Party of Moldova, as an attempt to usurp power. Filip's government finally resigned, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to the dissolution of the parliament and calls for snap elections.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Chisinau Alliance Moldova February June October Democrats Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indones ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan&#039;s p ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab Says Yet ..

3 minutes ago

Over 50Mln People in Sub-Saharan Africa Face Hunge ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Punjab Law Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Kaspersky Lab Says Transparency Center in Zurich H ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.