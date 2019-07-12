UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Pitches Joint Infrastructure Projects With Transnistria

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:05 PM

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Pitches Joint Infrastructure Projects With Transnistria

Vasile Sova, the Moldovan deputy prime minister for the reintegration of breakaway Transnistria, has met with representatives of the so-called 5+2 format and offered them the opportunity to support major joint Moldova-Transnistria infrastructure projects in the future, the Reintegration Bureau's press service said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Vasile Sova, the Moldovan deputy prime minister for the reintegration of breakaway Transnistria, has met with representatives of the so-called 5+2 format and offered them the opportunity to support major joint Moldova-Transnistria infrastructure projects in the future, the Reintegration Bureau's press service said on Friday.

"The deputy prime minister addressed the intermediaries and observers [of the 5+2 format] with the initiative that [they] support future major infrastructure projects that might connect economic agents and support the development of trade between both banks of the Dniester river. The first idea is to renew the financing of the project to rebuild the 'Chisinau-Tiraspol-Kuchurhan' national road," the press service said.

He also noted that a new official meeting within the "5+2" framework and meeting in Bavaria on trust building between the two countries were needed.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter's independence in 1992. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region become de facto independent from Chisinau.

In order to bring the conflicting sides together the "5+2" format was established, with Moldova and Transnistria as the negotiating sides, the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine as intermediaries, and the United States and the European Union as observers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Road Chisinau Independence United States Moldova From

Recent Stories

Djokovic into sixth Wimbledon final as Federer, Na ..

5 minutes ago

Pentagon Chief Says Will Speak With Turkish Counte ..

5 minutes ago

District Council Hyderabad passes Rs.686.5 million ..

5 minutes ago

Peoples problems being addressed on priority basis ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman Board of Technical Education has taken ov ..

17 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses employee's plea for foreig ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.