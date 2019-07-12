Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Pitches Joint Infrastructure Projects With Transnistria

Vasile Sova, the Moldovan deputy prime minister for the reintegration of breakaway Transnistria, has met with representatives of the so-called 5+2 format and offered them the opportunity to support major joint Moldova-Transnistria infrastructure projects in the future, the Reintegration Bureau's press service said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Vasile Sova, the Moldovan deputy prime minister for the reintegration of breakaway Transnistria, has met with representatives of the so-called 5+2 format and offered them the opportunity to support major joint Moldova-Transnistria infrastructure projects in the future, the Reintegration Bureau's press service said on Friday.

"The deputy prime minister addressed the intermediaries and observers [of the 5+2 format] with the initiative that [they] support future major infrastructure projects that might connect economic agents and support the development of trade between both banks of the Dniester river. The first idea is to renew the financing of the project to rebuild the 'Chisinau-Tiraspol-Kuchurhan' national road," the press service said.

He also noted that a new official meeting within the "5+2" framework and meeting in Bavaria on trust building between the two countries were needed.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter's independence in 1992. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region become de facto independent from Chisinau.

In order to bring the conflicting sides together the "5+2" format was established, with Moldova and Transnistria as the negotiating sides, the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine as intermediaries, and the United States and the European Union as observers.